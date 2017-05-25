Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Day Time Support

Knight Hill House Blackburn Road Padiham, Burnley, Lancashire,
BB12 8JZ
01282 779158
www.ageuklancs.org.uk
daytimesupport@ageuklancs.org.uk

About Day Time Support

The aim of Day Time Support service is to support people to live well in their own homes, remain linked to their local community and have some fun along the way. Age UK Lancashire staff provide a happy and vibrant atmosphere and offer a wide range of flexible activities throughout the day. The activities are built around individual needs and focus on specific outcomes such as encouraging social interaction, restoring self-esteem, reducing isolation and regaining basic life skills. All new service users are offered the opportunity of a free taster session at a venue of their choice before deciding to join in.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Lancashire - Burnley Office

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above mainly

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
