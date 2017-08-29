About Day Time Support Burnley

The aim of Day Time Support service is to support people to live well in their own homes, remain linked to their local community and have some fun along the way. Age UK Lancashire staff provide a happy and vibrant atmosphere and offer a wide range of flexible activities throughout the day. The activities are built around individual needs and focus on specific outcomes such as encouraging social interaction, restoring self-esteem, reducing isolation and regaining basic life skills. All new service users are offered the opportunity of a free taster session at a venue of their choice before deciding to join in.