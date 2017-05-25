About Dementia Day Activities

Age Connects Torfaen are able to provide a day specialist dementia day service offering support and providing activities and care in a stimulating environment. Their Day Activities service is aimed at putting the person before the dementia. The focus is on the individual's lifestyle, social and family network, circumstances and environment. Age Connects Torfaen focus on specific outcomes such as helping to reduce confusion, encouraging social interaction, restoring self-esteem whilst ensuring that a person's dignity remains intact.