Support group

Dementia Day Activities

Age Connects Torfaen Widdershins Centre East Avenue Griffithstown, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 5AB
01495 769264
www.ageconnectstorfaen.org
emma.wootten@ageconnectstorfaen.org

About Dementia Day Activities

Age Connects Torfaen are able to provide a day specialist dementia day service offering support and providing activities and care in a stimulating environment. Their Day Activities service is aimed at putting the person before the dementia. The focus is on the individual's lifestyle, social and family network, circumstances and environment. Age Connects Torfaen focus on specific outcomes such as helping to reduce confusion, encouraging social interaction, restoring self-esteem whilst ensuring that a person's dignity remains intact.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Torfaen

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with early memory loss or a diagnosis of dementia
  • Residents of Torfaen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
