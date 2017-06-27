Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dementia Day Care

Wood Street, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 2QS
01892 826593
www.ageuktunbridgewells.org.uk
info@ageuktw.org.uk

About Dementia Day Care

The service offers people who are living with dementia the opportunity to socialise in a small group (max 20 people) and participate in activities that are designed to engage and stimulate. The service offers a safe and secure environment as well as respite for the family/community carer(s). The service includes refreshments and a two course lunch. Help with personal care if required. There are Chiropody and Podiatry clinics four days a week, an in-house hairdresser and a bathing facility. There is also a computer learning centre.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tunbridge Wells

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people aged 55 and above with dementia or in the process of being diagnosed

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
