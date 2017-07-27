Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Day Club - Lilacs

11 Charlbury Close, Kidlington, Oxfordshire,
OX5 2BW
01865 370658
daybreak-oxford.org.uk/clubs/
lilacs@daybreak-oxford.org.uk

About Dementia Day Club - Lilacs

The day clubs offer dedicated care to their members with activities planned by a dedicated, trained staff. The aims are to help maintain skills and abilities, to provide enjoyment and companionship, and to allow family carers a break from their care-giving responsibilities. Activities include, games from Age UK, music for the brain with Julia Hollander, exercises music from Hannah Jago and Nick Gill, quizzes, and Zumba.

Who runs this service

  • Daybreak Oxford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
