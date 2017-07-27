The day clubs offer dedicated care to their members with activities planned by a committed, trained staff. The aims are to stimulate the mind, help maintain skills and abilities, to provide enjoyment and companionship, and to allow family carers a break from their care-giving responsibilities. Activities include quizzes, games from Age UK, music for the brain, exercises and lots of fun.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17