This day service is run by trained staff and volunteers with specialist knowledge of caring for people with the many forms of dementia. The centre provides a welcoming and safe environment with a range of appropriate activities to relax or stimulate, encourage and develop self-confidence and set goals that staff and clients can work towards together. The centre's respectful and person-centred support acknowledges the wishes and individuality of the attendees and gives carers a break, enabling people with dementia to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17