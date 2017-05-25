Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Day Service - The Stables

The Stables at The Chantry Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, Suffolk,
IP2 0BP
01473 295200
www.sueryder.org/thechantry
community.services@sueryder.org

About Dementia Day Service - The Stables

This day service is run by trained staff and volunteers with specialist knowledge of caring for people with the many forms of dementia. The centre provides a welcoming and safe environment with a range of appropriate activities to relax or stimulate, encourage and develop self-confidence and set goals that staff and clients can work towards together. The centre's respectful and person-centred support acknowledges the wishes and individuality of the attendees and gives carers a break, enabling people with dementia to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Who runs this service

  • Sue Ryder

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with a diagnosis of dementia, following an assessment of individual abilities and needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
