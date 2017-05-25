Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Dementia Support Centre Beckenham

20b Hayne Road, Beckenham, Kent,
BR3 4HY
020 8663 0499
www.mindcare.org.uk/bromley-services
mindcare@mindcare.org.uk

About Dementia Support Centre Beckenham

People with dementia can spend the day engaging in activities and social groups. The centre provides: excellent staffing ratios to meet individual client needs with experienced and qualified staff; stimulating activities to encourage daily living skills and social interaction in a safe, relaxed, professional environment; meals; accessible premises with indoor and outdoor facilities and sensory spaces. Activities include: reminiscence and storytelling; music, dance and singing; activity in indoor and outdoor spaces; arts and crafts groups; exercise relevant to individual capabilities; food preparation; celebrations of popular events; visits to community places of interest.

Who runs this service

  • Bromley & Lewisham Mind

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a dementia; clients must be weight bearing
  • Residents of London borough of Bromley and surrounding boroughs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
