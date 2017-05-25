Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

East Radnorshire Day Centre

Old School Building Scottleton Street, Presteigne, Powys,
LD8 2BL
01544 260267
www.erdaycentre.org
care@erdaycentre.org

About East Radnorshire Day Centre

Day care and carer respite for older people who may also have dementia.

Who runs this service

  • East Radnorshire Day Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
