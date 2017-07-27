About Elderberries Day Care

Day Care with trained staff. Provides a varied programme of social and therapeutic activities. Personal care plans, opportunities to meet other people and form friendships, access to help and advice on welfare and benefits entitlements, access to other Age UK services, respite for carers, referral to the appropriate agencies, discussions and debates, and games and quizzes. Transport by minibus or taxi, and a freshly cooked midday meal, and tea and coffee.