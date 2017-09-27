About Emma Sheppard Centre

The service focuses on short to medium care and support for people with dementia and their families. The Centre is open six days a week and provides a variety of stimulating activities including: support with cooking, gardening and other daily tasks; reminiscence, life stories, sing-a-longs and music therapy; light exercise, bowling, walking and outings; games, quizzes, flower arranging, arts and crafts and other creative activities.