Engage GL3

GL3 Community Hub Cheltenham Road East, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL3 1HX
01452 616173
www.ageuk.org.uk/gloucestershire
engageadmin@ageukgloucestershire.org.uk

About Engage GL3

Day care for older people, including those in the early stages of dementia, with a difference: a range of activities both at GL3 Community Hub and out and about in the community. Short trips out: skittles, allotment gardening, men's group, pub lunches, tea dances, rural drives. Hub based arts and crafts, music, quizzes. Own minibuses available.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of county of Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
