About Frenchay House Day Care

Frenchay House is a residential care home run by AbleCare Homes. It also offers respite care and a Day Care service for non-residents, including those with dementia. This can be for a whole day (8am-6pm) a half day (9am-3.30pm) or a Lunch Club (12pm-2pm). Activities can include arts & crafts, crosswords, reminiscence, group chats, sing-a-longs, bingo, cards, once a month live music, once a month mini bus trip.