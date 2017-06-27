Garden Lodge is a day centre run by Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services. A warm and welcoming Day Care setting for people living with dementia, offering a lively and supportive atmosphere with friendly and supportive staff who are trained in Dementia Support. Garden Lodge offers stimulating, structured and planned activities to support cognition.
