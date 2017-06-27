Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Garden Lodge Day Care Centre

Dene Holm House Dene Holm Road Northfleet, Gravesend, Kent,
DA11 8JY
01474 533990
www.alz-dem.org
lynne.lidstone@alz-dem.org

About Garden Lodge Day Care Centre

Garden Lodge is a day centre run by Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services. A warm and welcoming Day Care setting for people living with dementia, offering a lively and supportive atmosphere with friendly and supportive staff who are trained in Dementia Support. Garden Lodge offers stimulating, structured and planned activities to support cognition.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services (ADSS)

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is living with dementia
  • Residents of Dartford, Gravesham or Swanley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
