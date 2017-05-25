About Great Croft Resource Centre - Dementia Day Services

Great Croft is a 'Specialist Centre' caring for older people. Great Croft has become the 'go to' centre for day care in the South of Camden, particularly for those older people with dementia and for Bangladeshi elders. The Centre is in King's Cross and provides a stimulating programme of activities and events in a safe and friendly environment. They cater for a range of needs for people living with dementia, from the most active to those less able. The centre provides freshly cooked lunches five days a week (separate charge) trips; outings; dancing; music; singing; reminiscence and massage. The Centre delivers a high quality person-centred service.