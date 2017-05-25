Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Great Croft Resource Centre - Dementia Day Services

Great Croft Resource Centre Cromer Street, London,
WC1H 8LF
020 7239 0400
www.ageuk.org.uk/camden/local-directory/great-croft-resource-centre
greatcroft@ageukcamden.org.uk

About Great Croft Resource Centre - Dementia Day Services

Great Croft is a 'Specialist Centre' caring for older people. Great Croft has become the 'go to' centre for day care in the South of Camden, particularly for those older people with dementia and for Bangladeshi elders. The Centre is in King's Cross and provides a stimulating programme of activities and events in a safe and friendly environment. They cater for a range of needs for people living with dementia, from the most active to those less able. The centre provides freshly cooked lunches five days a week (separate charge) trips; outings; dancing; music; singing; reminiscence and massage. The Centre delivers a high quality person-centred service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Camden

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above
  • Residents of London Borough of Camden

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
