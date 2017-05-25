Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Hartlepool Day Centre

Hartlepool Day Centre 2 Heather Grove, Hartlepool, Durham,
TS24 8QZ
01429 279005
www.hospitalofgod.org.uk
hartlepooldaycentre@hospitalofgod.org.uk

About Hartlepool Day Centre

People are provided with a variety of activities tailored to their individual needs, two course lunch, refreshments, and transport if required. Personal care is also provided from hairdressing, bathing and chiropodist. People can be referred by a social worker or can contact the centre themselves. The service also provides carer support to carers and families through emotional and practical support as well as memory lane cafes, coffee mornings and carers chit chat outings.

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with a diagnosis of a dementia or memory impairment
  • Residents of Hartlepool Borough Council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017