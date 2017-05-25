About Hartlepool Day Centre

People are provided with a variety of activities tailored to their individual needs, two course lunch, refreshments, and transport if required. Personal care is also provided from hairdressing, bathing and chiropodist. People can be referred by a social worker or can contact the centre themselves. The service also provides carer support to carers and families through emotional and practical support as well as memory lane cafes, coffee mornings and carers chit chat outings.