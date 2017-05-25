The day services team provides a range of centre and community-based services for people with higher moderate to critical needs living in the Chesterfield area. The centre offers a range of services, these include groups for people with dementia, a craft group and a bathing group. The bathing facilities at the centre can be booked out to people who are unable to access their bath at home, and have a relative or carer who can assist them.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17