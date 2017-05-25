Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Hasland Resource Centre

Heather Vale Road, Chesterfield, Derbyshire,
S41 0HZ
01629 537505
bit.ly/2n6HLNF
kay.smith@derbyshire.gov.uk

About Hasland Resource Centre

The day services team provides a range of centre and community-based services for people with higher moderate to critical needs living in the Chesterfield area. The centre offers a range of services, these include groups for people with dementia, a craft group and a bathing group. The bathing facilities at the centre can be booked out to people who are unable to access their bath at home, and have a relative or carer who can assist them.

Who runs this service

  • Derby County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mental health issues, including dementia.
  • Residents of the Chesterfield area and outside the borough.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
