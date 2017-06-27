Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Hazel Neville Dementia Care Unit

16 Reculver Road, Herne Bay, Kent,
CT6 6LE
01227 749570
www.ageuk.org.uk/hernebay
audra.streeting@ageukhernebay.org.uk

About Hazel Neville Dementia Care Unit

Hazel Neville Dementia Care Unit provides specialist day care to a high standard for older people with Alzheimer's or dementia. Stimulation and therapy are an integral part of the care provided by experienced staff in this new modern facilities with expansive landscaped garden. Each person attending has an individual care plan developed with them and their main carer to ensure that their individual needs are catered for.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Herne Bay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
