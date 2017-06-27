About Hazel Neville Dementia Care Unit

Hazel Neville Dementia Care Unit provides specialist day care to a high standard for older people with Alzheimer's or dementia. Stimulation and therapy are an integral part of the care provided by experienced staff in this new modern facilities with expansive landscaped garden. Each person attending has an individual care plan developed with them and their main carer to ensure that their individual needs are catered for.