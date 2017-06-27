Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Health and Well Being Day Opportunities Service

African Caribbean Resource Centre Thomas Street, West Bromwich, West Midlands,
B70 6LY
0121 525 9177
www.wbacrc.org.uk
deska.howe@wbacrc.org.uk

About Health and Well Being Day Opportunities Service

The service enables carers who support family members who are living with dementia to have a break from their caring responsibilities knowing that their loved one will be cared for and supported in this health and well being Day Opportunities service. The service is open to all carers of individuals living with dementia, both the carer and cared for person may be eligible for a Direct Payment or Personal Budget if they meet Sandwell MBC'S fair access to care (FACS) eligibility criteria. This payment can be used to pay for the short break service, If they do not meet this criteria they can pay for the service privately as a self funder.

Who runs this service

  • West Bromwich African Caribbean Resource Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people living with dementia and their cared for
  • Residents of Sandwell area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
