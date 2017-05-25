About Health & Wellbeing Centre

Age UK Barnsley's Health & Wellbeing Centre provides a varied programme of activities, talks and chair based exercise, a hot midday meal and refreshments throughout the day. If you would like to attend you will need to contact your district social work office for an assessment of your needs under the Fair Access to Care criteria (FACS). Age UK Barnsley's Health & Wellbeing Centre are also able to offer places to people who are currently outside the FACS criteria and who wish to purchase privately and to people receiving a Personal Budget. Age UK Barnsley's Health & Wellbeing Centre staff are professionally trained to Level 3 NVQ in Social care and committed to providing high standards of care for all service users.