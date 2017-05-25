Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Health & Wellbeing Centre

Age UK Barnsley 36a Queens Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S71 1AR
01226 776820
www.ageuk.org.uk/barnsley
enquiries@ageukbarnsley.org.uk

About Health & Wellbeing Centre

Age UK Barnsley's Health & Wellbeing Centre provides a varied programme of activities, talks and chair based exercise, a hot midday meal and refreshments throughout the day. If you would like to attend you will need to contact your district social work office for an assessment of your needs under the Fair Access to Care criteria (FACS). Age UK Barnsley's Health & Wellbeing Centre are also able to offer places to people who are currently outside the FACS criteria and who wish to purchase privately and to people receiving a Personal Budget. Age UK Barnsley's Health & Wellbeing Centre staff are professionally trained to Level 3 NVQ in Social care and committed to providing high standards of care for all service users.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Barnsley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early or intermediate stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017