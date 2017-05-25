About Henderson Resource Centre - Dementia Day Services

The Henderson Court Resource Centre provides a stimulating programme of activities and events in a safe and friendly environment. They cater for a range of people living with dementia, from the most active to those less able. Freshly cooked lunches and refreshments are also on offer. There are various activities and events that may include gardening; arts and crafts; exercise; shopping trips; outings; dancing; music; singing; reminiscence and massage.