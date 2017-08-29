Three days a week, the Henfield Haven runs a day care centre providing support and inspiring individually planned activities in a safe, caring and friendly environment. During the day, customers have a choice of activities, created for increased mental, social and physical activity. This includes a two course "home" cooked lunch using fresh produce and there is fruit and refreshments throughout the day.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17