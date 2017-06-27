Holybourne is an Award winning Specialist Day Centre for older people who live in the South West London area: Putney, Wimbledon, Southfield, Richmond, Barnes, Wandsworth and Battersea, & surrounding areas. Holybourne caters particularly for those older people who may have difficulties with their memory and concentration especially if this causes them anxiety. The Day Centre is located in Holybourne Avenue (just off Danebury Avenue and Roehampton Lane).
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17