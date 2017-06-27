About Holybourne Specialist Day Centre

Holybourne is an Award winning Specialist Day Centre for older people who live in the South West London area: Putney, Wimbledon, Southfield, Richmond, Barnes, Wandsworth and Battersea, & surrounding areas. Holybourne caters particularly for those older people who may have difficulties with their memory and concentration especially if this causes them anxiety. The Day Centre is located in Holybourne Avenue (just off Danebury Avenue and Roehampton Lane).