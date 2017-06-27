Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Holybourne Specialist Day Centre

Holybourne Day Centre Holybourne Avenue, London,
SW15 4JD
020 8785 6314
www.fshc.co.uk/types-of-care
Holybourne@fshc.co.uk

About Holybourne Specialist Day Centre

Holybourne is an Award winning Specialist Day Centre for older people who live in the South West London area: Putney, Wimbledon, Southfield, Richmond, Barnes, Wandsworth and Battersea, & surrounding areas. Holybourne caters particularly for those older people who may have difficulties with their memory and concentration especially if this causes them anxiety. The Day Centre is located in Holybourne Avenue (just off Danebury Avenue and Roehampton Lane).

Who runs this service

  • Four Seasons Health Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people living in South West London area if transport is required or anywhere else if using own transport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017