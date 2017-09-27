Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Home Instead Day Support

87 Wood Street, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire,
DE14 3AA
01283 512609
www.homeinstead.co.uk/burton/Information_and_Resources.do
daysupportburton@homeinstead.co.uk

About Home Instead Day Support

It is a safe, familiar and friendly place where loved ones are stimulated and respected as individuals. Clients can choose to participate in a range of activities, interact socially or relax and enjoy quiet time. The centre offers nutritious meals, transport, music days, gentle exercise, gardening, reminiscence projects, cooking and baking, relaxation and beauty therapies and, above all, a safe and caring environment.

Who runs this service

  • Home Instead Senior Care Burton-upon-Trent

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, Parkinsons, MND and any elderly people who are socially isolated. Also those seeking respite for their loved ones

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
