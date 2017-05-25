Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Joe Fagg Pop Inn Centre

Joe Fagg Pop-In Social Centre St. Johns Lane Town Centre, Ashford, Kent,
TN23 1QD
01233 668765 (option 1)
www.ageuk.org/ashford
ageukashford.org@gmail.com

About Joe Fagg Pop Inn Centre

The Joe Fagg Pop Inn Centre is run by Age UK Ashford. It provides a venue where older people can drop-in to socialise, access information and advice, enjoy refreshments or take part in social activities such as bingo, exercise classes, darts or quizzes. A chiropodist runs a weekly foot clinic at the Centre and there is also a Hearing Aid Clinic. In addition people can purchase great value breakfast, lunches, snacks and hot and cold drinks. The Centre has a Knitter Natter group and a mental health support group.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Ashford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50 in the Ashford area, including people in the early stages of dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
