About Joe Fagg Pop Inn Centre

The Joe Fagg Pop Inn Centre is run by Age UK Ashford. It provides a venue where older people can drop-in to socialise, access information and advice, enjoy refreshments or take part in social activities such as bingo, exercise classes, darts or quizzes. A chiropodist runs a weekly foot clinic at the Centre and there is also a Hearing Aid Clinic. In addition people can purchase great value breakfast, lunches, snacks and hot and cold drinks. The Centre has a Knitter Natter group and a mental health support group.