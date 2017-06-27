Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Lockswood Wellbeing Centre

Lockswood Wellbeing Centre Centre Way Locks Heath, Fareham, Hampshire,
SO31 6DX
01489 578152
www.ageconcernhampshire.org
lockswooddcc@ageconcernhampshire.org.uk

About Lockswood Wellbeing Centre

Lockswood Wellbeing Centre provides a safe and stimulating environment offering care and activities for people who have dementia and a period of respite for their carers. The day centre is purpose built and has hairdressing, a bathroom for supported showers, a footcare clinic, a craft room and a reminiscence room in addition to the main lounge and dining areas. The centre also has a safe garden with opportunities for container growing. Staff are trained to support people who have dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern Hampshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50 years of age, including people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
