About Lockswood Wellbeing Centre

Lockswood Wellbeing Centre provides a safe and stimulating environment offering care and activities for people who have dementia and a period of respite for their carers. The day centre is purpose built and has hairdressing, a bathroom for supported showers, a footcare clinic, a craft room and a reminiscence room in addition to the main lounge and dining areas. The centre also has a safe garden with opportunities for container growing. Staff are trained to support people who have dementia.