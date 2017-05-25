Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Lonsdale Day Care and Carer Services

55-57 Seabank Road, Wallasey, Merseyside,
CH45 7PA
0151 630 2076
www.lonsdaletrustwallasey.org.uk
lonsdaletrustwallasey@hotmail.co.uk

About Lonsdale Day Care and Carer Services

The Lonsdale Trust Wallasey is a local independent charity offering specialist day care and respite for carers. They offer various day services for vulnerable adults with health and social care needs and respite and other services for their carers (eg relaxation therapies, free meeting space, guided support). The Trust supports people living with dementia and offers dedicated services for them and their carers. It is also an accredited training centre for the British Safety Council and offers free courses to carers.

Who runs this service

  • The Lonsdale Trust Wallasey

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above
  • Residents of Wirral

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
