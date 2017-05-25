About Lonsdale Day Care and Carer Services

The Lonsdale Trust Wallasey is a local independent charity offering specialist day care and respite for carers. They offer various day services for vulnerable adults with health and social care needs and respite and other services for their carers (eg relaxation therapies, free meeting space, guided support). The Trust supports people living with dementia and offers dedicated services for them and their carers. It is also an accredited training centre for the British Safety Council and offers free courses to carers.