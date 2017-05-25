Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Mabon Day Care

Mabon Day Centre Bestwood Community Centre Gainsborough Crescent Bestwood, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG5 5HT
0115 962 8920
www.carerstrustem.org
hello@carerstrustem.org

About Mabon Day Care

Carers Trust East Midlands has its own well-established day centres providing a caring and enabling place for people with care needs while their carers take a much needed break. The aim is to provide an interactive and stimulating experience for those living with physical or mental care needs. All day care services provide a range of activities such as cookery, tabletop games, arts and crafts, music and singing and reminiscence.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust East Midlands

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • An open referral system for people with dementia who are still of working age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
