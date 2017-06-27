Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Madeira Day Services

Madeira Day Centre Madeira Road Littlestone, New Romney, Kent,
TN28 8QT
01797 366810
www.belmontsandbanks.co.uk
homecare@belmontsandbanks.co.uk

Madeira Day Centre is a purpose built day centre in the grounds of Madeira Lodge. Providing day care facilities for older people living with dementia or indeed any other related health issues. It's a service that offers care and support for those living alone and require companionship and those being cared for by others to offer a level of short term daily respite. For those living alone the service provides a social outlook in addition to support with their individual disabilities. For those cared for by others the service offers respite in addition to support and advice. Care is provided to up to 18 people per day. The Day service acts as a vital role in the community not only offering companionship but also due to the available transport from 3 separate disabled vehicles it allows clients to be collected and returned to their own homes at their leisure, meaning they are not reliant on other forms of transport.

Who runs this service

  • Belmont Sandbanks Care Group

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 55 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
