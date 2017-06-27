About Madeira Day Services

Madeira Day Centre is a purpose built day centre in the grounds of Madeira Lodge. Providing day care facilities for older people living with dementia or indeed any other related health issues. It's a service that offers care and support for those living alone and require companionship and those being cared for by others to offer a level of short term daily respite. For those living alone the service provides a social outlook in addition to support with their individual disabilities. For those cared for by others the service offers respite in addition to support and advice. Care is provided to up to 18 people per day. The Day service acts as a vital role in the community not only offering companionship but also due to the available transport from 3 separate disabled vehicles it allows clients to be collected and returned to their own homes at their leisure, meaning they are not reliant on other forms of transport.