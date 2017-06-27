Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Millman Street Community Centre

Millman Street Community Centre 50 Millman Street, London,
WC1N 3EW
020 7405 2493
www.holborncommunity.co.uk
richard.norman@holborncommunity.co.uk

About Millman Street Community Centre

Community Centre that offers a range of activities and support services for people over 55. The programme includes: reminiscence, arts and crafts, seated exercise, gardening, singing, tai chi, yoga, computer, play, reading, live concerts, outings (eg visits to museums) etc. When possible activities are inclusive to all members but some small group activities are targeted to meet the needs of people with moderate dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Holborn Community Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above, including people with moderate dementia
  • People who do not walk about, require hoisting or have a behaviour that challenges

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
