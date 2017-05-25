About Minerva House Care Services

The Hospital of God Care Services at Minerva House, Horden is a new and innovative resource for people with dementia and their carers and is available to anyone living in the East Durham area. Guests are picked up by the centre's adapted mini-bus which has a tailgate lift. The first part of the day is spent settling in and with group games and discussions. Guests do not have to take part if they do not want to and may sit quietly or in small groups if they wish. Lunch is provided on the premises at a small cost per day. There is a choice of activities with crafts, sing-a-longs and a variety of enjoyable games. Transport home is provided at the end of each session. The centre also provides personal care, including assistance with bathing in its purpose built bathroom, hairdressing, shaving, nail care and a variety of therapies.