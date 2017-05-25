Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Minerva House Care Services

Minerva House St. Marys Court Horden, Peterlee, Durham,
SR8 4DQ
0191 518 0872
www.hospitalofgod.org.uk
minerva.house@hospitalofgod.org.uk

About Minerva House Care Services

The Hospital of God Care Services at Minerva House, Horden is a new and innovative resource for people with dementia and their carers and is available to anyone living in the East Durham area. Guests are picked up by the centre's adapted mini-bus which has a tailgate lift. The first part of the day is spent settling in and with group games and discussions. Guests do not have to take part if they do not want to and may sit quietly or in small groups if they wish. Lunch is provided on the premises at a small cost per day. There is a choice of activities with crafts, sing-a-longs and a variety of enjoyable games. Transport home is provided at the end of each session. The centre also provides personal care, including assistance with bathing in its purpose built bathroom, hairdressing, shaving, nail care and a variety of therapies.

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the East Durham area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
