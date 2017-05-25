Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Peaceful Place Day Centre

St. Lukes Place Dalys Road, Rochford, Essex,
SS4 1RA
01702 546476
www.peacefulplace.co.uk
info@peacefulplace.co.uk

About Peaceful Place Day Centre

Peaceful Place operates a Day Centre five days a week, which focuses on providing active, stimulating and person centred activities in a safe and friendly environment, as well as community based activities that enable people to continue to live life to the fullest. It also provides advocacy services to people living with young onset dementia and regular support groups for carers and those with a young onset dementia diagnosis.

Who runs this service

  • The Peaceful Place Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Younger people with dementia (65 or younger). People can self-refer or be referred by someone else.
  • Rochford, Castle Point, Southend, Brentwood, Baslidon and surrounding areas. People from other areas can also be considered.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017