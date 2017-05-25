Peaceful Place operates a Day Centre five days a week, which focuses on providing active, stimulating and person centred activities in a safe and friendly environment, as well as community based activities that enable people to continue to live life to the fullest. It also provides advocacy services to people living with young onset dementia and regular support groups for carers and those with a young onset dementia diagnosis.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17