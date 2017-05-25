Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Penley Rainbow Day Centre

Whitchurch Road Penley, Wrexham,
LL13 0GB
01948 830730
www.rainbowcentrepenley.org.uk
admin@penleyrainbowcentre.co.uk

About Penley Rainbow Day Centre

The Penley Rainbow Day Centre offers day care for older people, including those in the early stages of dementia, four days a week. Activities can include gentle exercises, music, arts & crafts (such as cake decorating or flower arranging), talks, Wii games, pool, darts, cards, discussing the newspapers and talks by visiting speakers. Complementary therapies, hairdressing and a beauty therapist are also available. As well as providing day services we offer an array of art/craft sessions, exercise classes, group befriending activities and a community cafe.

Who runs this service

  • Penley Rainbow Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia, carers and anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
