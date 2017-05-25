About Penley Rainbow Day Centre

The Penley Rainbow Day Centre offers day care for older people, including those in the early stages of dementia, four days a week. Activities can include gentle exercises, music, arts & crafts (such as cake decorating or flower arranging), talks, Wii games, pool, darts, cards, discussing the newspapers and talks by visiting speakers. Complementary therapies, hairdressing and a beauty therapist are also available. As well as providing day services we offer an array of art/craft sessions, exercise classes, group befriending activities and a community cafe.