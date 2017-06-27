Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Pinfold Lane Day Centre

Pinfold Lane Whitefield, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M45 7NY
0161 253 7371
www.personasupport.org/visit-us/pinfold-lane/
pinfold.lane@personasupport.org

About Pinfold Lane Day Centre

Pinfold Lane Day Centre provides a specialised day care service to meet the needs of people living in the community who have dementia and Alzheimer's. It also offers support to their carers and family members. The service is provided within a safe and stimulating environment that aims to give customers an enjoyable day with therapeutic and social activities as well as giving carers a break from caring. The purpose-built centre offers a high standard of facilities including its own kitchen, dining area, lounges, conservatory and enclosed private gardens complete with outside seating. These facilities provide diverse areas able to cater to the changing needs of its customers. A daily program of activities is provided. The garden is fully enclosed and safe. It has been landscaped and designed to offer pleasant seating areas with large lawns, a paved patio with planters and borders with colourful and fragrant shrubs.

Who runs this service

  • Persona Care & Support Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia
  • Admission is usually via a referral from a Social Worker, however customers who are 'self funding' and wish to access Pinfold can do so, and are encouraged to contact Pinfold for further information.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
