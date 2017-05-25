Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Poole Day Centre

12A Commercial Road, Poole, Dorset,
BH14 0JW
01202 721722
www.tricuro.co.uk
PooleDayCentre@poole.gov.uk

About Poole Day Centre

A large Day Centre run by the Tricuro and attended by over 180 people. Each person has a Key-worker who gets to know the client well and is there to support them according to their individual needs. The centre has a small lounge, two large lounges, one with a dining area for lunch, a tuck shop, a personal care room, and two bathrooms containing Parker baths. The 28 staff provide a range of activities, including skittles, roller-ball, music and movement, discussions, quizzes, reminiscences, arts and crafts, cooking, table games, and visits from local schools. During Monday to Friday, two sessions are operated each day, and one session each day at the weekend.

Who runs this service

  • Tricuro

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
