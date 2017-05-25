About Poole Day Centre

A large Day Centre run by the Tricuro and attended by over 180 people. Each person has a Key-worker who gets to know the client well and is there to support them according to their individual needs. The centre has a small lounge, two large lounges, one with a dining area for lunch, a tuck shop, a personal care room, and two bathrooms containing Parker baths. The 28 staff provide a range of activities, including skittles, roller-ball, music and movement, discussions, quizzes, reminiscences, arts and crafts, cooking, table games, and visits from local schools. During Monday to Friday, two sessions are operated each day, and one session each day at the weekend.