About Prama Saturday Club Day Care

This Saturday Day Centre, run by Prama Care, is for older people, including those in the early stages of dementia. There are places for up to 12 people. Activities can include word games, quoits, magnetic darts, arts & crafts, Scrabble or dominoes, depending on the preferences and abilities of those attending. A generally fun day spent reminiscing about the past. The group also provides an opportunity for loved one to have a well deserved break for a few hours.