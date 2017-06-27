Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Reigate and Redhill Live at Home Scheme - Horley Social Club

Regents Hall Regent House Community Centre Albert Road, Horley, Surrey,
RH6 7JA
01737 780610
www.reigateandredhilllah.org
reigate.liveathome@mha.org.uk

Reigate and Redhill Live at Home Scheme provide a social club for older people who live in their own homes. All their services are provided by volunteers, who help with transport, cooking and hosting various events. Reigate and Redhill Live at Home Scheme work with family members of their Live At Home Scheme members if there is a memory issue, to remind them of the services they are booked on. Members have to make their own way to the venue.

Who runs this service

  • MHA

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above
  • Residents of Redhill, Reigate, Horley and Merstham areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
