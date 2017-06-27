About Reigate and Redhill Live at Home Scheme - Horley Social Club

Reigate and Redhill Live at Home Scheme provide a social club for older people who live in their own homes. All their services are provided by volunteers, who help with transport, cooking and hosting various events. Reigate and Redhill Live at Home Scheme work with family members of their Live At Home Scheme members if there is a memory issue, to remind them of the services they are booked on. Members have to make their own way to the venue.