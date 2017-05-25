Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Respite Service - Braintree

Baptist Church Blyths Meadow, Braintree,
CM7 3DA
01621 851640
www.affc.org.uk/respite-care
respite@affc.org.uk

About Respite Service - Braintree

Actions for Family Carers run various centres, providing clients with an opportunity to meet and socialise with other people in a similar situation, maybe reminisce about days gone by, or simply have a chat and a laugh. At the same time their carer will have an opportunity to have some precious time to call their own, or at least to know that their loved one is having a day out.

Who runs this service

  • Action for Family Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of Essex

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
