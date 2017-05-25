Actions for Family Carers run various centres, providing clients with an opportunity to meet and socialise with other people in a similar situation, maybe reminisce about days gone by, or simply have a chat and a laugh. At the same time their carer will have an opportunity to have some precious time to call their own, or at least to know that their loved one is having a day out.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17