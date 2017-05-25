Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Rosewood House Day Care

Rosewood House 55 Westbury Road Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, Somerset,
BS9 3AS
0117 962 2331
www.ablecare-homes.co.uk

About Rosewood House Day Care

Rosewood House is a residential care home run by AbleCare Homes. It also offers respite care and a Day Care service for non-residents, including those with dementia. This can be for a whole day (8am-6pm) a half day (9am-3.30pm) or a Lunch Club (12pm-2pm). Activities can include arts & crafts, crosswords, reminiscence, group chats, sing-a-longs, bingo, cards, once a month live music, once a month mini bus trip.

Who runs this service

  • AbleCare Homes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
