The Saxon Day Centre is a mainstream day care centre for older people, including those who are physically frail and/or have early stage dementia, and who are in need of a day out from their home environment, or whose carers need a day of respite. Qualified and experienced carers are on hand to attend to all personal care needs. The centre also has assisted bathing facilities, a hair dressing salon and provides a range of daily activities. The centre also includes a Dementia Unit.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17