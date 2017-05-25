Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Saxon Day Centre

Saxon Centre Lych Gate Road, Orpington,
BR6 0TJ
01689 830055
www.saxondaycentre.org.uk
ageconcernorpington@live.co.uk

About Saxon Day Centre

The Saxon Day Centre is a mainstream day care centre for older people, including those who are physically frail and/or have early stage dementia, and who are in need of a day out from their home environment, or whose carers need a day of respite. Qualified and experienced carers are on hand to attend to all personal care needs. The centre also has assisted bathing facilities, a hair dressing salon and provides a range of daily activities. The centre also includes a Dementia Unit.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern Orpington

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above
  • Clients must be weight bearing. If referred by Social Services they must be within the Orpington Borough. If they are a private client using own transport they can come from where they wish. If they need transport they will need to be Orpington residents.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

