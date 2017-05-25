About Saxon Day Centre

The Saxon Day Centre is a mainstream day care centre for older people, including those who are physically frail and/or have early stage dementia, and who are in need of a day out from their home environment, or whose carers need a day of respite. Qualified and experienced carers are on hand to attend to all personal care needs. The centre also has assisted bathing facilities, a hair dressing salon and provides a range of daily activities. The centre also includes a Dementia Unit.