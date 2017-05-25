About Sheppard House Day Centre - The Hub at Newent

Sheppard House comprises of two bathing suites, a therapy room, a counselling room, one main lounge, an art and craft room, a suite of offices, disabled toilets and a kitchen. The building is fully accessible. Staff aim to encourage clients to move from passive recipient to active participants, by increased involvement ensuring that personalisation is at the core of what they do. Staff provide hobbies that use hand control and movement, therefore increasing dexterity, engaging memory through singing, music and reminiscence. In promoting 'a can do' attitude, mobility is increased through exercise programmes that are inclusive regardless of physical ability and mental capacity. Staff support the families with regular signposting and work closely with referral personnel across the Forest of Dean and Gloucestershire. They provide daily respite support for carers to have a break from their day to day care commitments.