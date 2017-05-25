Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Sidmouth Day Club

Alzheimer's Support 5 Sidmouth Street, Devizes, Wiltshire,
SN10 1LD
01380 739055
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk
grantn@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Sidmouth Day Club

Sidmouth Day Club, run by Alzheimer's Support, offers 8 places for people with dementia each day. The award-winning club pioneered our formula of small group activities for those that wish to join in, a high degree of social stimulation and a relaxed, informal atmosphere. High staff and volunteer rations (one to two members) mean individual preferences can be met. Activities can include vegetable gardening, photography, painting, cooking, mosaic making, live music, singing, drama therapy, reminiscence via iPad, helping with lunch and pet therapy with resident whippets Higby and Dave. Alzheimer's Support operate a waiting list system for their day clubs.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems or dementia - no diagnosis is required; referrals through carers or families are welcome.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
