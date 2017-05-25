About Sidmouth Day Club

Sidmouth Day Club, run by Alzheimer's Support, offers 8 places for people with dementia each day. The award-winning club pioneered our formula of small group activities for those that wish to join in, a high degree of social stimulation and a relaxed, informal atmosphere. High staff and volunteer rations (one to two members) mean individual preferences can be met. Activities can include vegetable gardening, photography, painting, cooking, mosaic making, live music, singing, drama therapy, reminiscence via iPad, helping with lunch and pet therapy with resident whippets Higby and Dave. Alzheimer's Support operate a waiting list system for their day clubs.