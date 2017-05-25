About Silver Birch Centre Benfleet

The Silver Birch provides Day Care at various locations throughout Essex with a high staff/client ratio. A full program of cognitive stimulation activities, music and singing/dancing, arts and crafts, cookery, gardening, sensory garden, wetroom, use of community garden, quizzes and much more. Breakfast and a two course home cooked lunch provided along with all drinks and snacks. External entertainment provided on occasions. Transport is available using the centres' own minibuses and disabled adapted cars. Fully trained, qualified staff able to provide personal care.