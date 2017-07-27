Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Southall Day Centre

Southall Day Centre Milap Branch Shackleton Road, Southall,
UB1 2QH
020 8843 1893
www.southalldaycentre.org.uk
sdc.info@chg.org.uk

About Southall Day Centre

Southall Day Centre tailors services to older people from Asian communities and is a well-established facility for older people and people with disabilities. A range of activities are organised including exercises, yoga and games that prevent or slow down mental and physical deterioration. The idea is to have fun while maintaining and improving health. The centre provides a meeting place where many people come to make and meet friends and generally socialise and have a good time. Service users also like to share happy occasions such as birthdays and celebrate festivals too. They also host singing and a women's group. In the summer trips to seaside resorts are organised. Multi-lingual health and lifestyle information sessions. For those who like to be kept informed, multi-lingual newspapers are provided.

Who runs this service

  • Southall Day Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Open to all age groups by annual centre membership subscription

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
