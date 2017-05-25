About Specialist Dementia Care Day Centre

The Specialist Dementia Care Day Centre promotes the wellbeing of people with dementia and provides support to carers. The staff team are trained in dementia care and can provide tailored programmes which aim to unlock abilities in a supportive environment. The service offers free registration, assessment, taster session and flexibility about how often and the hours people attend the Centre. Personal care is provided respecting the dignity of the individual. Clients are fully involved in every step of their care and have the opportunity to shape their care and support. Carers can play an active role in the care and support planning with their relative.