Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Specialist Dementia Care Day Centre

The Garden Room 85 High Street, Chislehurst,
BR7 5AG
020 8467 7751
www.ageuk.org.uk/bromleyandgreenwich
jloveridge@ageukbandg.org.uk

About Specialist Dementia Care Day Centre

The Specialist Dementia Care Day Centre promotes the wellbeing of people with dementia and provides support to carers. The staff team are trained in dementia care and can provide tailored programmes which aim to unlock abilities in a supportive environment. The service offers free registration, assessment, taster session and flexibility about how often and the hours people attend the Centre. Personal care is provided respecting the dignity of the individual. Clients are fully involved in every step of their care and have the opportunity to shape their care and support. Carers can play an active role in the care and support planning with their relative.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bromley & Greenwich

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia aged 50 and over. Clients can be referred by Bromley social services or call Centre and self fund themselves.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017