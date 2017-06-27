About St John Bungalow Day Centre

This Day Centre, run by Crossroads Care in the Vale, the only Crossroads scheme in the UK to specialise in dementia care, is intended for people in the middle to later stages of dementia. It enables carers to have a break from their role or even to continue in employment. Activities at the centre can include reminiscence, quizzes, discussion of the newspapers, crosswords and arts & crafts.