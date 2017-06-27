Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

St John Bungalow Day Centre

Crossroads Day Centre St John Bungalow Breaksea Drive Barry Island, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan,
CF62 5TN
029 2070 0057
www.crossroads-vale.org.uk
care@crossroads-vale.org.uk

About St John Bungalow Day Centre

This Day Centre, run by Crossroads Care in the Vale, the only Crossroads scheme in the UK to specialise in dementia care, is intended for people in the middle to later stages of dementia. It enables carers to have a break from their role or even to continue in employment. Activities at the centre can include reminiscence, quizzes, discussion of the newspapers, crosswords and arts & crafts.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care in the Vale (EMI) Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People in the middle to later stages of dementia. Referral can be from any source and a person would then be assessed.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
