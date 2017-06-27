About St Martin's Day Centre

On average St Martin's has 11 - 15 people attending per day. The day centre provides art classes on a Monday and Thursday for those who attend the centre and for the local community. Activities include: quizzes, table top games, craft work, carpet bowls. There are 2 - 3 trips out per year in which the Day Centre tries to include the local community. There is a hot 2 course lunch provided and also wheelchair accessible transport within our transport catchment area. St Martin's has 12 - 18 volunteers in total. Everyday it will have one member of 'dedicated care staff', 1 manager and 1 Care/Administration staff.