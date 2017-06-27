Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

St Martin's Day Centre

St Martin's Day Centre St Martin's Church Suez Road, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire,
CB1 3QD
01223 508080
www.st-martins-cambridge.org.uk/centre
centre@st-martins-cambridge.org.uk

About St Martin's Day Centre

On average St Martin's has 11 - 15 people attending per day. The day centre provides art classes on a Monday and Thursday for those who attend the centre and for the local community. Activities include: quizzes, table top games, craft work, carpet bowls. There are 2 - 3 trips out per year in which the Day Centre tries to include the local community. There is a hot 2 course lunch provided and also wheelchair accessible transport within our transport catchment area. St Martin's has 12 - 18 volunteers in total. Everyday it will have one member of 'dedicated care staff', 1 manager and 1 Care/Administration staff.

Who runs this service

  • St Martin's Church

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in the Cambridge area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017