At Stones End Day Centre, the person is at the centre of quality integrated service. A typical day starts with wheelchair accessible transport service going out to collect members from their home; on arrival at the centre they enjoy a hot drink and some toast to settle in. Members can then choose among a variety of morning activities. A healthy lunch is then served, followed by a choice of afternoon activities before the transport service returns the members home.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17