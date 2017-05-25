Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Stones End Day Centre

Stones End Day Centre 11 Scovell Road, London,
SE1 1QQ
020 7358 4052
www.ageuk.org.uk/lewishamandsouthwark
brenda.wade@ageuklands.org.uk

At Stones End Day Centre, the person is at the centre of quality integrated service. A typical day starts with wheelchair accessible transport service going out to collect members from their home; on arrival at the centre they enjoy a hot drink and some toast to settle in. Members can then choose among a variety of morning activities. A healthy lunch is then served, followed by a choice of afternoon activities before the transport service returns the members home.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Lewisham and Southwark

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 60 years old who are vulnerable and require assistance to live active and independent lives. Members can self-fund their attendance or be referred to the Day Centre by Social Services.
  • Residents of London Borough of Southwark

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
