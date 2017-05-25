About The Chris Ellis Centre

The Chris Ellis Centre is a day centre, run by Age UK Medway, which provides a range of services and stimulating activities for older people in the area. Activities can include bingo, quizzes, chair-based exercises and computer sessions. Services offered can include assisted bathing, laundry and hairdressing. Information and Advice is also available at the centre, by drop-in or appointment. Topics covered include benefits, pensions, housing, aids and adaptations, residential care, and local services or social groups.