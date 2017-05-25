Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Chris Ellis Centre

Brompton Lane Strood, Rochester, Kent,
ME2 3BA
01634 724745
www.ageuk.org.uk/medway
enquiries@ageukmedway.org.uk

About The Chris Ellis Centre

The Chris Ellis Centre is a day centre, run by Age UK Medway, which provides a range of services and stimulating activities for older people in the area. Activities can include bingo, quizzes, chair-based exercises and computer sessions. Services offered can include assisted bathing, laundry and hairdressing. Information and Advice is also available at the centre, by drop-in or appointment. Topics covered include benefits, pensions, housing, aids and adaptations, residential care, and local services or social groups.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Medway

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over who are living in the Medway area
  • Must be able to weight bear, no hoisting facilities available

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
